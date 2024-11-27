What is Australia's deadliest animal? You might be surprised!

Australia's wildlife is considered dangerous. The country is teeming with poisonous spiders, snakes, sharks, and crocodiles. But which one is the most deadly?

Seven of the ten most venomous snake species in the world are native to Australia. © Unsplash/David Clode According to a survey by the National Coronial Information System (NCIS), a completely different animal is responsible for most human deaths: the horse. The authority recorded a total of 713 animal-related deaths between 2001 and 2021. Accidents involving horses were responsible for almost a third of these (31.1%), including falls in particular, according to the new NCIS factsheet. And in second and third place are some animals that hardly anyone would have thought of!

The rankings for deadliest animals in Australia are unexpected

Most of the 53 recorded kangaroo deaths were caused by collisions with the large marsupials on the endless outback roads. © Unsplash/Carles Rabada In second place are cattle as 92 people lost their lives when they were kicked, trampled, knocked over, or crushed by cattle during the period under review. This was followed by dogs, which claimed the lives of 82 Australians. Bites in particular, but also falls during walks, were the main causes of death from dogs. These were followed by a typically Australian animal species – the kangaroo. Most of the 53 recorded kangaroo deaths were caused by collisions with the large marsupials on the endless outback roads. Snakes (50), bees (45), sharks (39), and crocodiles (25) only ranked in 5th to 8th place. This is astonishing when you consider that around 180 species of shark and the infamous box jellyfish can be found off the coasts of the continent. In addition, Australia is home to seven of the ten most venomous snake species in the world, most notably the inland taipan. The venom from a single bite could kill up to 200 people.