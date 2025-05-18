When did ancient vertebrates leave the oceans for dry land? New evidence tweaks the timeline!

Victoria, Australia - On the ancient supercontinent of Gondwana 350 million years ago, a reptile pressed its small claws into the rain-damp ground. Its tracks now show the oldest-known vertebrate to have abandoned the oceans for dry land, a new scientific study suggests.

The Devonian period – aka the Age of Fishes – was when tetrapods transitioned onto land. © Painting by Maggie Newman, copyright R. W. Gess

It also significantly pushes back the date for when these four-limbed pioneers made this important evolutionary step that would eventually lead to humans conquering the globe.

The tracks were found by amateur archaeologists on a 30-centimeter-wide sandstone slab in a mountainous area of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria.

First, there was a single footprint of an unknown animal which had "raindrop pockmarks all over it," said Per Ahlberg, a paleontologist at Sweden's Uppsala University.

This suggests it was made before the brief shower, said the senior author of a new Nature study describing the discovery.

Then there were two sets of tracks from after the rain.

The second set of tracks suggests this reptile ancestor "was in more of a hurry," he added.

"You see the claws making long scratches on the ground."

But why are scientists so excited about the discovery?