White tiger cub fights for its life after being found in the trash

Athens, Greece - A white tiger cub was dumped in the trash behind a zoo in Athens, causing the baby animal to fight for its life. Officials are looking for clues as to how this could have happened.

This poor white tiger cub was found in the trash! © Screenshot/Instagram/atticazoo

Veterinarians at the Attica Zoological Park in Athens, Greece, have been desperately trying to keep a white tiger cub alive, according to Reuters.

A member of the zoo's cleaning staff discovered the three-month-old animal in the trash behind the zoo on February 28 in critical condition.

"When I first saw the cub, I couldn't believe what I was seeing in front of me, I honestly couldn't believe that an animal was in such a state," explained Noi Psaroudaki, a zoo veterinarian.

"She was probably fed an improper diet, and she is severely deficient in vitamins and minerals, and this makes her bones extremely fragile."

Zoo staff said the cub also had a metal pin in her back leg.

Not surprisingly, this is the first tiger the zoo has discovered, the zoo's founder Jean-Jacques Lesueur told Reuters. Yet sadly, it's not the first abandoned animal they've come across.

"We had a number of cases of animals dumped, but usually these are abandoned pets - puppies, kittens, tortoises," Lesueur said.

"But a tiger? Never."