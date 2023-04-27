Woman thinks she's rescuing puppies, but these aren't dog babies!

Corvallis (Oregon) - When Oregonian Jessie Tussing swooped in to save what a tipoff had described as a litter of abandoned puppies, she just couldn't shake off the nagging feeling that there was something very different about these tiny animals . And boy, was she right!

Tussings works as a foster and rescue coordinator for Heartland Humane Society in the city of Corvallis, and she rushed in to check out a barn where the poor pups had been spotted.

Per The Dodo, the animal lover and her daughters eventually found their target under a floorboard, just as the sun was starting to set.

As brought the puppies out of the barn, Tussings told the Dodo she had a weird feeling that she wasn't looking at dog babies.

"I was running through my brain trying to remember what breed of puppy had that coloring. It took me a minute to really realize what I was looking at."

It took some good, old-fashioned googling, but they eventually got there: Tussings had picked up a pack of little coyotes!