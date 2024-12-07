World's oldest wild bird lays an egg at the age of 74!

Midway Atoll - The oldest known wild bird in the world laid an egg a few days ago. Wisdom the albatross could become a mother again at the ripe old (and apparently record -setting) age of 74!

Wisdom the albatross (center) is eyed by her cohorts. Apparently, it is unusual even among seabirds to become a mother again at the age of 74! © USFWS Columbia Pacific Northwest

The US Fish and Wildlife Service announced on Facebook that the approximately 74-year-old Laysan Albatross came to Hawaii's Midway Atoll last week to mate.

"The queen of seabirds" immediately began her courtship dance after arriving on the archipelago and seems to have successfully caught a male willing to mate!

Wisdom laid an egg on December 3, the first after a four-year break.

Wildlife experts say for decades she was doing this with the same partner – the birds are known to be monogamous – and has laid over 50 eggs in her lifetime.

But her partner has not been seen for years, and Wisdom has recently begun to flirt with other males. On this year's visit, she produced an egg that her new partner is helping her to incubate.

Jonathan Plissner, a wildlife biologist at Midway Atoll National Park, described the breeding albatross as "a special joy."

Wisdom was identified and tagged when she laid her first egg at the refuge in 1956 when she would have been at least five years old, the point at which Laysan Albatrosses reach sexual maturity.

That means by the end of the month, Wisdom will be at least 74 years old and could be several years beyond that, making her the oldest known wild bird in the world.