Zoo animals celebrate a wild Valentine's Day in sweet and silly style

Zoos are celebrating Valentine's Day by treating their adorable animals , making hysterical TikToks, and more. And these critters are sure to make you feel warm, fuzzy, and inspired.

Buffalo Zoo took Valentine's Day glamour shots of their animals (r) and the Rosamond Gifford Zoo celebrated by giving their critters gifts. © Collage: screenshots Twitter/SyracuseZoo/ & Twitter/buffalozoo

Zoos across the US are bear-y excited about Valentine's Day.

Some have celebrated in sweet style by gifting their little ones some goodies and luckily, the adorable moments have been caught on camera and shared on social media.

In just one heartwarming case, the Sacramento Zoo shared pics of heart-shaped radish treats they made for their mongoose lemur family. And the monkeys munching down on their bright pink treats is sure to make you smile.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, New York, also gave their animals "enrichment gifts" over the weekend in honor of V-Day. Zoo visitors got to see elephants, a Komodo dragon, red pandas, and bears play with their gifts.

Sharing pics from the Sweet Treats program on Twitter, the zoo wrote, "Maybe the enrichment gifts our animals received will inspire your own Valentine's Day presents."

But more zoos across the country are taking their festive antics one step further.