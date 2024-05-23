Zoo Atlanta shares adorable baby lemur news!

Atlanta, Georgia - Zoo Atlanta has some super sweet news to share after the center's animal care team quickly jumped in to make sure a baby crowned lemur and its mother survived after a scary delivery.

Zoo Atlanta has welcomed an adorable new baby lemur! © Screenshot/X/@zooATL

A crowned lemur mama named Sava needed help delivering when her labor stalled.

Per Zoo Atlanta's press release, the stall in the experienced mother's labor suggested that the baby was breech.

The care team swiftly jumped into action and successfully delivered the baby via cesarean. They then shared an adorable snap of the healthy little monkey to X.

Luckily, veterinarians could reunite the baby with its mother. Mama Sava is recovering well, and the baby is nursing normally.

"Zoo Atlanta is thrilled to welcome Sava's infant. It is always a cause for celebration and hope when a population of an endangered species gains another member," said Sam Rivera, DVM, vice president of Animal Health. In the wild, crowned lemurs live in north Madagascar - which is home to more than 100 known lemur species.