Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of February 2024

By Kelly Christ

February 2024 will welcome a number of exciting book releases, including new titles from Ali Hazelwood, Margaret Atwood, and more!

February 2024 welcomes new releases from authors like Tessa Bailey and Freida McFadden. © Unsplash/@elaineh There's no better time to pick up a new read than during the cold winter months, and February's biggest literary releases will have bookworms running to their local bookstore to get their hands on a copy. From swoon-worthy romances just in time for Valentine's Day to twisty mysteries that will keep you guessing until the final page, February's book releases will help every kind of reader find their next favorite story. Get ready to add yet another title to that ever-growing TBR pile!

Fourteen Days, edited by Margaret Atwood and Douglas Preston

Fourteen Days is a collection of stories set during the Covid-19 lockdowns. © Screenshot/Instagram/readwithcatriona Thirty-six of today's most poignant writers have joined forces in Fourteen Days, a new novel set amid the early Covid-19 lockdowns. The novel collects stories about residents of a tenement on the Lower East Side of Manhattan who share stories on a rooftop as they navigate the unprecedented crisis striking their communities. Fourteen Days features contributions from Celeste Ng, RL Stine, Neil Gaiman, Tommy Orange, Diana Gabaldon, Ishmael Reed, Emma Donoghue, and more. Cavinder twins Cavinder twins wow the internet with crazy intense leg day workout routine Fourteen Days will be released on February 6.

Bride by Ali Hazelwood

Ali Hazelwood is the author of best-selling romances like The Love Hypothesis. © Screenshot/Instagram/the_bookaddict BookTok darling Ali Hazelwood is taking a dive into paranormal romance with her latest release, Bride. The supernatural love story features Vampyre bride Misery, who is set to wed Alpha Werewolf Lowe as an alliance between their warring factions. But Misery has her own secretive motives for agreeing to the marriage, and as Lowe grows suspicious, tensions run high between the opposing pair. Bride will be released on February 6.

The Teacher by Freida McFadden

Mystery author Freida McFadden will release The Teacher on February 6. © Screenshot/Instagram/novelsuspects Freida McFadden is set to drop one of the most anticipated mysteries of the month with The Teacher. This twisted tale follows a math teacher named Eve, whose picture-perfect life is rocked by Addie, a new student who was at the center of a major school scandal the year prior. A page-turning thriller filled with secrets and revenge, The Teacher will have every mystery fan on the edge of their seats. The Teacher hits bookstores on February 6.

Fangirl Down by Tessa Bailey

Tessa Bailey is also known as the author of Secretly Yours, It Happened One Summer, and more fan-favorite romances. © Screenshot/Instagram/the_bookaddict Best-selling romance author Tessa Bailey returns with Fangirl Down, a new love story set amid the world of golf. The book follows Wells, a rising star in the sport, and Josephine, a fan of the athlete who joins him as a caddy to help revitalize his languishing performance. As the busy days tick by, Wells and Josephine's professional relationship soon sparks something more, making this read the perfect pick for Valentine's Day season!