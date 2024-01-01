Book release radar: Most anticipated reads of January 2024
An exciting year of new books has finally arrived, and 2024 is shaping up to be a bookworm's dream.
New year, new reads!
If you've made a resolution to read more books in 2024, you're sure to get off to a great start, thanks to January's exciting new releases.
Whether you're looking for a perplexing mystery or a dreamy fantasy, there's something for everyone in the first month of the new year.
So, if you're hoping to redeem yourself after missing your reading goal, these reads will help kick off 2024 on the right foot!
The Fury by Alex Michaelides
Alex Michaelides, the best-selling author of The Silent Patient and The Maidens, returns this month with The Fury.
His latest thriller follows a former movie star named Lana, who invites her famous friends out to a private island in Greece each year.
But the annual festivity takes a sinister turn with a shocking murder, leaving the guests trapped overnight as relationships come to a head.
How will this twisty tale end? Find out when The Fury arrives on January 16.
Only If You're Lucky by Stacy Willingham
Only If You're Lucky by Stacy Willingham is a brand-new murder mystery set at a liberal arts college in South Carolina.
The story follows Lucy, a charismatic – and dangerous – student who befriends Margot, another freshman who is on the shier side.
After the pair opt to live together, Margot soon comes out of her shell as she learns to follow Lucy's spell.
But when a fraternity brother is murdered the following year and Lucy suddenly disappears, everything is turned upside down in this twisted tale of friendship and betrayal.
Only If You're Lucky hits bookstores on January 16.
The House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas
Fantasy readers are in for a treat this month thanks to one of the biggest releases of the year: The House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas.
The novel is the third installment in the Crescent City series, which began with The House of Earth and Blood in 2020.
The urban fantasy saga is set amid a world of fallen angels, witches, fae, and more and features plenty of high-stakes action and, of course, swoon-worthy romance.
The House of Flame and Shadow arrives on January 30.
Happy New Year – and happy reading!
Cover photo: Unsplash/@sixteenmilesout