Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of July 2024

By Kelly Christ

Summer is officially in full swing, and with the start of July comes a slate of sizzling new books from authors like Rainbow Rowell and Kate Quinn. © Unsplash/@angello_pro There's no better time for reading than the lazy days of summer, and if you're searching for the perfect book to toss in your beach bag, look no further! If you've already made your way through the exciting reads June had to offer, July is ringing in several new titles to keep you busy. With fan-favorite authors like Rainbow Rowell and Kate Quinn making big returns, you won't want to miss out on these buzzy releases.

The Briar Club by Kate Quinn

Kate Quinn's latest historical fiction novel, The Briar Club, takes place during McCarthy-era Washington DC and is set in an all-female boardinghouse called Briarwood House. As the enigmatic Grace March enters the house, she finds herself forming unexpected friendships with the eight eclectic ladies living in the house – all of whom receive their own chapter in the novel. But when a shocking murder leaves the house reeling, dark secrets come to light, tearing the housemates apart. The Briar Club arrives on July 9.

The Bright Sword by Lev Grossman

The Bright Sword is the newest release from Lev Grossman, the author of The Magician series. © Screenshot/Instagram/@vikingbooks Calling all fantasy fans! Lev Grossman, acclaimed author of The Magicians, will debut The Bright Sword in July. This King Arthur retelling follows a protagonist named Collum, who hopes to fight for a spot at the Round Table. But he's too late, as the king has been killed in battle, leaving an odd group of knights to pick up the pieces and keep the Round Table going. With Camelot in chaos, the knights strive to rebuild the kingdom, but doing so just might mean confronting the king's dark past! The Bright Sword will be released on July 16.

Slow Dance by Rainbow Rowell

Rainbow Rowell's Slow Dance hits bookstores at the end of the month. © Collage: Courtesy of Danielle Bartlett & Rainbow Rowell Rainbow Rowell, the bestselling author behind Fangirl, Attachments, and Eleanor & Park, returns this summer with Slow Dance. Rowell's new adult romance follows Shiloh and Cary, former high school best friends who have since drifted apart as adults. While their peers may have all been convinced the two would end up together, they never believed it. But when they're reunited at an old friend's wedding, Shiloh and Cary find their way back to each other – and themselves. Slow Dance arrives on July 30.

What Have You Done? by Shari LaPena

Shari LaPena also wrote the bestselling mystery The Couple Next Door. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theliterateporcupine Looking for a page-turning mystery to read under the summer sun, Shari LaPena has got the one for you! LaPena's latest binge-worthy thriller is called What Have You Done? and is set in the sleepy town of Fairhill, Vermont, where a farmer stumbles upon the body of a popular high school student lying in a hayfield. The chilling discovery kicks off a desperate quest for answers, with the investigation sparking widespread paranoia and suspicion sure to tear the small town apart. What Have You Done? hits bookstores July 30.