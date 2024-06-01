Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of June 2024

Summer has arrived in full force, and with it has come a flood of exciting new books! June 2024 welcomes new reads from Lucy Foley, Brooke Lea Foster, and more.

By Kelly Christ

Summer has arrived in full force, and with it has come a flood of exciting new books!

June 2024 welcomes new releases from authors like Lucy Foley and Brooke Lea Foster. © Unsplash/linkhoang There's nothing greater than finding the perfect beach read, and June 2024 is welcoming plenty of worthy companions for your lazy summer days. Whether you're craving mind-blowing plot twists or thought-provoking dramas, there's a new release fit for every bookworm this month. So pack up that beach bag and head to the bookstore to pick up one of these exciting summer reads!

All the Summers in Between by Brooke Lea Foster

All the Summers in Between by Brooke Lea Foster debuts on June 4. © Courtesy of Kathleen Carter The queen of the East End beach read returns this month with All the Summers in Between. This book is Brooke Lea Foster's first dual-timeline narrative and follows a pair of unlikely best friends named Thea and Margot in 1967 and 1977. When Hamptons local Thea strikes up a bond with the wealthy Margot, the two spend every minute together before their friendship is shattered by one fateful event. Royals Royal insiders share big update on Kate Middleton's cancer treatment Ten years later, Thea and Margot cross paths, bringing up new questions about their past and their present. All the Summers in Between arrives on June 4.

The Next Mrs. Parrish by Liv Constantine

The Next Mrs. Parrish is a sequel to the best-selling thriller The Last Mrs. Parrish. © Screenshot/Instagram/@livconstantine2 Liv Constantine – the pen name of sisters Valerie and Lynne – debuts the anticipated sequel to their bestselling thriller, The Last Mrs. Parrish. The follow-up picks up the pieces of its predecessor as Amber and Daphne wind up in each other's lives yet again after a surprising new threat emerges. Sure to pack as much of a punch as the original best-selling Reese's Book Club pick, The Next Mrs. Parrish is a must-read for any mystery lover. The Next Mrs. Parrish hits bookstores on June 18.

The Midnight Feast by Lucy Foley

Lucy Foley is the bestselling author of The Guest List and The Hunting Party. © Screenshot/Instagram/@crimebythebook One of the most anticipated reads of the year, The Midnight Feast is another Agatha Christie-esque locked-room mystery from the bestselling author of The Guest List, Lucy Foley. The Midnight Feast takes place on the opening night of a luxurious new resort called The Manor. But when a body is discovered during the much-anticipated weekend, an investigation soon unravels a web of twisted tales and dark secrets held by each of the guests. Who did it? Find out when The Midnight Feast begins on June 18.

Same As It Ever Was by Claire Lombardo

Claire Lombardo will release Same As It Ever Was on June 18. © Screenshot/Instagram/@claire_lombardo Claire Lombardo, author of The Most Fun We Ever Had, debuts a new page-turning family drama this summer with Same As It Ever Was. The novel follows Julia Ames, a mother who finds her life turned upside down by sudden changes at the hands of her children and an unexpected return from her past. Highlighting the treacherous unpredictability of life, Same As It Ever Was is ideal for readers craving a thought-provoking and emotional book to dive into this summer. Same As It Ever Was will be released on June 18.