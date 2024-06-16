Bestselling author Liv Constantine spills the secrets of The Next Mrs. Parrish

Lynne and Valerie Constantine, known under their pen name of Liv Constantine, sat down with TAG24 to dish on their anticipated sequel, The Next Mrs. Parrish.

New York, New York - Lynne and Valerie Constantine, better known under their pen name of Liv Constantine, have followed up their bestselling thriller, The Last Mrs. Parrish, with a can't-miss sequel, and the sisters sat down with TAG24 to spill the secrets behind The Next Mrs. Parrish.

Lynne (l.) and Valerie Constantine, better known under their pen name of Liv Constantine, sat down with TAG24 to dish on their anticipated sequel, The Next Mrs. Parrish. Six years since releasing The Last Mrs. Parrish, the Constantine sisters have returned with another addictive page-turner. The Next Mrs. Parrish, which arrives on June 18, catches up with Amber and Daphne in the wake of its predecessor's bombshell ending. Daphne has left Bishops Harbor behind, while Amber is scrambling to keep hold of her newfound high-society status with her husband, Jackson Parrish, now in prison. Though many fans were clamoring to learn what happened after The Last Mrs. Parrish, Lynne and Valerie initially weren't inclined to dive back in. "We really never wanted to do a sequel. It wasn't on our radar at all," Valerie told TAG24. "Often, we would get questions like, 'When is there going to be a second book?' and 'When are we going to hear more about them?' We would say, well maybe, but then really what we were thinking was no, this story is finished." But things soon changed after the pair wrote The First Shot, a 2020 prequel novella that dove deeper into Amber's backstory. "That's the story that introduced the character that we fell in love with. Daisy Anne, who was from Dallas, Texas," Valerie said. "And so the more we thought about it, that sort of sparked the idea of perhaps returning to the story and doing a sequel." The Next Mrs. Parrish sees Daisy Anne, Amber, and Daphne cross paths in "an unexpected way," setting the stage for twists and turns more shocking than ever.

Picking up the pieces of The Last Mrs. Parrish

The Next Mrs. Parrish hits bookstores on June 18. "We knew that we wanted to put these characters in different kinds of circumstances and give them different kinds of challenges than they had faced in the first book for several reasons, one of them being we didn't want to write the same story," Valerie said. The Next Mrs. Parrish is set just a year after the first novel, so, for many characters, change has been minimal. The most dramatic growth, however, is seen in Daphne, who was hoping to put her past behind her before getting pulled back in at the start of book two. "[Daphne] emerges as a much stronger individual than she was the first time," Lynne said. "So even though she's going to be faced with some hard things, she's resilient. "Jackson may think that he can do whatever he wants, but things are going to be different, even if they don't look like it." Juxtaposed with Daphne's growth is a rather stagnant Amber, who is as cunning and cruel as ever. But while she may be a bit of a villain on paper, readers can't help but love to watch her increasingly unhinged moves – something Lynne and Valerie certainly feel themselves.

"I guess she is a villain, but we imbued her with many characteristics that people like," Lynne said. "She's kind of 10 steps ahead all the time in her plans, and so she's just a very interesting character to watch and to be inside of her mind." Though Amber's conniving schemes may not be anything like most of us have encountered, thrillers grounded within domestic settings, Lynne and Valerie say, create an opportunity for readers to get a bit of an adrenaline rush in a more poignant way than other mysteries.

The pulse-pounding thrill of domestic suspense

The Last Mrs. Parrish was selected as the December pick for Reese Witherspoon's Book Club in 2017. Domestic thrillers have dominated the publishing world in a wave fueled by authors like Gillian Flynn, Paula Hawkins, and Mary Kubica, and The Last Mrs. Parrish found itself atop that very wave in 2017 when it was selected as Reese Witherspoon's Book Club pick for December. The book club boost and a subsequent surge in popularity on the literary side of TikTok – the ever-powerful "BookTok" community – helped the novel sell well over one million copies. "I think the whole domestic suspense popularity comes from the fact that it's something everyone can relate to," Lynne said. "Nobody knows what goes on behind closed doors, right? So it's a fun thing and people can also kind of relate to it," she continued.

"They're typically more ordinary lives, but they are thrust into some sort of conflict or extraordinary circumstance. And I think we could all imagine that being something that we might go through."

Crossing the comfort of the ordinary with the terror of the extraordinary, domestic thrillers have perfected the formula for the perfect page-turner. "There's this sort of roller coaster thing, you know when you get on a roller coaster, and you know that you're going to be terrified, and your stomach's going to drop, but you're not going to die. But there's still that fear, right?" Valerie added. "And I think that happens when you're reading things like this."