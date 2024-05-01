Book release radar: Most anticipated reads of May 2024

May 2024 welcomes plenty of anticipated new book releases from best-selling authors like Stephen King, Emiko Jean, Ruth Ware, and more.

Spring has officially sprung, and with it, plenty of exciting new reads for the month of May!

May 2024 welcomes new book releases from Stephen King, Emiko Jean, Ruth Ware, and more. © Unsplash/@inga_shcheglova As 2024 approaches the halfway mark, many of the year's most-anticipated books are finally making their way into readers' hands. This month, bookworms will be treated to page-turning mysteries, emotional love stories, and even a bit of horror! With outdoor reading season on the horizon, these are the buzziest titles to add to your TBR shelf this month.

The Heirloom by Jessie Rosen

The Heirloom was inspired by author Jessie Rosen's family superstitions. © Courtesy of Kathleen Carter Jessie Rosen's The Heirloom follows a young woman named Shea, who has just been proposed to by her longtime boyfriend, John. But their fairytale engagement is haunted by Shea's strongly-held superstition that vintage rings like the one John popped the question with are bad luck, as they carry the energy of the past owner's relationship. After saying yes to John's proposal, Shea decides to uncover the story behind the ring, hoping that if the prior couple enjoyed a happy romance, the ring may still be safe. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted packing on PDA in new gala video Joined by her sister and a nosy journalist named Graham, Shea's quest takes her across the world to discover the secrets of the heirloom – and the complicated truth behind her own fears. The Heirloom hits bookstores on May 7.

The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean

The Return of Ellie Black is Emiko Jean's adult thriller debut. © Courtesy of Kathleen Carter The Return of Ellie Black by Emiko Jean puts a new spin on the classic mystery novel disappearance with the reappearance of a teenage girl years after she vanished. The book follows detective Chelsey Calhoun, who strives to find out what really happened to Ellie. With Ellie largely refusing to talk in the present day, the novel weaves in first-person narration from her disappearance as the twisty tale comes together in addictive, page-turning fashion! The Return of Ellie Black arrives on May 7.

The House That Horror Built by Christina Henry

Christina Henry's The House That Horror Built will be released on May 14. © Screenshot/Instagram/authorchristinahenry Christina Henry crafted the perfect thriller for horror movie fans with The House That Horror Built. The novel centers around a young mother named Harry who takes on a job cleaning the mansion of a reclusive horror movie director – who keeps all of his wonderfully creepy props at home. As Harry grows closer to the filmmaker, dark secrets come to light, kicking off a chilling tale of events in this Rebecca-inspired read. The House That Horror Built arrives on May 14.

One Perfect Couple by Ruth Ware

Ruth Ware is the best-selling author of mysteries like The It Girl, The Woman in Cabin 10, and In a Dark, Dark Wood. © Screenshot/Instagram/ruthwarewriter Best-selling mystery author Ruth Ware returns this spring with One Perfect Couple, a Christie-esque thriller about five couples who are stuck on an island amidst a dangerous storm – with a killer lurking among them. Set in the world of a reality TV show called The Perfect Couple, the pairs are tested as the stakes grow deadly and the production crew goes AWOL. Filled with drama, suspense, and plenty of plot twists, One Perfect Couple is a can't-miss for mystery fans! One Perfect Couple will be released on May 21.

You Like It Darker by Stephen King

Stephen King's You Like It Darker will feature 12 new short stories by the king of horror. © Screenshot/X/@ZachDionne The undisputed king of horror is back with a new short story collection, You Like It Darker, this May. The collection features 12 spine-tingling tales – one of which is a sequel to his 1981 classic Cujo. If you're looking to put a bit of Halloween into your spring, look no further than King's latest masterpiece. You Like It Darker debuts on May 21.