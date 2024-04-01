Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of April 2024

As summer inches ever closer, book releases are heating up, with some of this year's most-anticipated stories finally hitting bookstores!

As summer inches ever closer, the latest book releases are heating up, with some of this year's most-anticipated titles finally hitting bookstores this month!

April 2024 welcomes new releases from authors like Mary Kubica, Emily Henry, and Leigh Bardugo. © Unsplash/@borodinanadi From chilling thrillers to charming love stories, April's releases boast something exciting for every type of reader. With powerhouse authors like Emily Henry, Leigh Bardugo, and Mary Kubica all bringing new titles to the table, you'll definitely want to make some room on your TBR shelf this month. Thanks to these hot new reads, those stubborn April showers will be a welcome excuse to retreat indoors and dive into a good book!

She's Not Sorry by Mary Kubica

Mary Kubica is also the author of Local Woman Missing and The Good Girl. © Courtesy of Mary Kubica This month, bestselling author Mary Kubica returns with the twisty new thriller She's Not Sorry. The story follows an ICU nurse named Megan, who is assigned an unconscious patient believed to have jumped from a bridge. As Kubica revealed to TAG24 in an exclusive interview, Megan's growing bond with the woman's family and friends soon leads her to become tied up in an unexpected new mystery. Ariana Grande Ariana Grande drops epic behind-the-scenes for eternal sunshine and fans are losing it! "Now Megan wonders, has she let herself get close to the wrong people and, in doing so, put herself and her teenage daughter in danger?" Kubica teased.

She's Not Sorry comes out on April 2.

The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

Shadow & Bone author Leigh Bardugo will debut The Familiar this spring. © Screenshot/Instagram/lbardugo Leigh Bardugo, author of the beloved Shadow & Bone and Six of Crows series, is back with an all-new fantasy world in The Familiar. This new release is set during the Spanish Golden Age and follows Luzia Cotado, a servant who is gifted with special magical talents. When Luzia catches the attention of the king's disgraced secretary, she finds herself pulled into a new world of power, magic, and deception. Unlike Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, The Familiar is expected to be a standalone. The Familiar arrives on April 9.

The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson

Holly Jackson wrote the BookTok-approved A Good Girl's Guide to Murder series. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/hojay92 Holly Jackson's newest young adult thriller puts a clever spin on the typical mystery by centering the reappearance of a woman named Rachel Price, who went missing 16 years prior. When Rachel's daughter, Bel, begins work on a documentary about her mom's disappearance, the unthinkable happens. Rachel returns with an unbelievable tale of what happened to her, leaving Bel with more answers than questions as she attempts to uncover the truth behind the mystery. The Reappearance of Rachel Price by Holly Jackson hits bookstores on April 9.

Daughter of Mine by Megan Miranda

Megan Miranda is also the author of All the Missing Girls and The Last to Vanish. © Screenshot/Instagram/meganlmiranda Thriller queen Megan Miranda is back with another spine-tingling mystery, Daughter of Mine, this spring. The novel follows a woman named Hazel Sharp, who returns to the small town she grew up in after unexpectedly inheriting her childhood home. Her return nearly a decade after leaving quickly brings back memories of the past she left behind, but a drought in the area soon proves to unearth even more long-forgotten secrets. Among the new evidence hidden in the town's famed lake are clues that could solve the disappearance of mother. Daughter of Mine will be released on April 9.



Funny Story by Emily Henry

Emily Henry is also known for writing Beach Read and People We Meet on Vacation. © Screenshot/Instagram/emilyhenrywrites One of the most highly anticipated reads of the year, Funny Story is the newest romance from Emily Henry. The novel follows a young woman named Daphne, who was abruptly dumped by her fiancé for his long-time friend, Petra. As Daphne looks to bounce back, she moves in with Petra's ex, Miles, who is similarly adrift after his breakup. Playing on the classic rom-com trope, Daphne and Miles decide to pretend-date, but their real feelings may be closer to the facade than they realize! Funny Story will be released on April 23.

