Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of March 2024

By Kelly Christ

Spring is finally starting to bloom, and while it may not be quite warm enough to read outside just yet, there are plenty of exciting new books to keep you entertained inside!

March 2024 welcomes exciting new book releases from authors like Simone St. James, Kira Peikoff, and Rebecca Serle! © Unsplash/@daniela_curly 2024 is continuing to pack a punch when it comes to major book releases. With a new slate of highly-anticipated titles across genres, there's something coming for every type of reader this month. Whether you're hoping to put your sleuthing cap on with a twisty thriller or fall head over heels for a new romance, these are the March releases you won't want to miss.

Murder Road by Simone St. James

Simone St. James' Murder Road will arrive on March 5. © Screenshot/Instagram/reading.rambo Simone St. James, author of the acclaimed The Book of Cold Cases, returns this spring with Murder Road. The novel follows a young couple who take a wrong turn while heading to their honeymoon destination. As they search for their resort, they come across a hitchhiker, who they offer to help. But when the pair discovers the blood coming off of the stranger, they soon realize they're in for more than they bargained for. After the hitchhiker dies at a hospital, the couple learns of a string of unsolved murders, leading them to dive deeper into a mystery that just may bring them into the realm of the paranormal. Murder Road will be released on March 5.

Baby X by Kira Peikoff

Baby X is the perfect March 2024 release for sci-fi fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/kirapeikoff A page-turning sci-fi epic is heading to bookstores this month in Baby X by Kira Peikoff. Set in a future where any biological matter can create a new life, celebrity DNA becomes the most coveted around. A popular target of biology theft, superstar musician Trace Thorne enlists the help of a bio-security guard to prevent further use of his DNA. Things soon take a turn when a woman named Quinn tracks him down and claims to be pregnant with his baby despite the security efforts, calling everything into question. Baby X hits bookstores on March 5.

Rebecca Serle is also the author of In Five Years. © Screenshot/Instagram/rebecca_serle From Rebecca Serle, the author of In Five Years, comes Expiration Dates, a new romance sure to sweep you off your feet! The book follows Daphne, who receives slips of paper from the universe revealing her next suitor and how long they will be together. When she finally receives a paper with a name and no expiration date, Daphne is elated, but the reality proves far more challenging than a simple prediction. Expiration Dates will arrive on March 19.