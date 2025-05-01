Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of May 2025

May 2025 will welcome several new book releases from bestselling authors like Freida McFadden, Carley Fortune, Fredrik Backman, and more.

By Kelly Christ

Spring is in full bloom, and with the warmer weather comes plenty of new books to dive into under the May sun!

May 2025 welcomes new books from authors like Freida McFadden, Carley Fortune, and more. © Unsplash/@elin_mel This month welcomes several exciting new titles from bestselling authors like Freida McFadden, Carley Fortune, and Fredrik Backman. Whether you're hoping to fall head over heels for a new romance or dive into an addictive thriller, there's a reason for every reader to head to the bookstore in May! Get ready to add some new titles to your TBR, because these are TAG24's most anticipated book releases of May 2024.

The Tenant by Freida McFadden

The Tenant will be released on May 6. © Poisoned Pen Press Mystery fans are in for a treat this month with The Tenant, the latest offering from viral thriller writer Freida McFadden. The novel follows Blake Porter, a marketing executive who is unexpectedly fired from his job and desperate for money to afford the brownstone he shares with his fiancée. When a woman named Whitney enters the picture seeking a room to rent, Blake decides to welcome her in as a tenant to help make ends meet. But soon, her presence brings an eerie darkness that Blake can't quite ignore. The Tenant arrives on May 6.

One Golden Summer by Carley Fortune

One Golden Summer will be released on May 6. © Berkley Carley Fortune returns this month with a new swoon-worthy romance for fans of Every Summer After. One Golden Summer centers around the love story between Charlie Florek – a supporting character in Every Summer After – and Alice Everly, a photographer who is itching for more than a life behind a lens. When Alice's grandmother is injured, she decides to spend the summer with her in Barry's Bay, where she has a chance reunion with Charlie. Now all grown up, Charlie manages to make Alice swoon like she's a teenager again, opening the door to a romance that could finally allow Alice to be seen as she has always wanted to. One Golden Summer will be released on May 6.

My Friends by Fredrik Backman

My Friends arrives on May 6. © Atria Books Fredrik Backman, the author of beloved hits like A Man Called Ove and Beartown, debuts My Friends this month. This time around, the author tells the story of a group of teenagers who friendship has been immortalized in one of the most famous paintings in the world. In the present day, artist Louisa sets out to uncover the story of the subjects, as well as the artist behind the painting. Like all of Backman's works, My Friends dives deep to craft a poignant and fiercely human tale of love, loss, friendship, and the connections that can live far beyond the constraints of time. My Friends arrives on May 6.

One in Four by Lucinda Berry

One in Four will be released on May 13. © Thomas & Mercer Another twisty thriller hitting bookstores in May is One in Four by Lucinda Berry. This unique mystery follows Dr. Laurel Hollow, a counselor who has agreed to take part in a reality show centered around former child stars in recovery. With dark secrets hidden in the past of each contestant – and even Laurel herself – One in Four soon evolves into a race to catch a killer that threatens to expose the skeletons hidden in everyone's closets. One in Four will be released on May 13.

The Girls of Good Fortune by Kristina McMorris

The Girls of Good Fortune hits bookstores on May 20. © Sourcebooks Landmark Kristina McMorris debuts The Girls of Good Fortune this month, bringing readers to Portland in the late 1880s to follow Celia, a half-Chinese woman who is horrifically abducted. Now fighting for her survival, Celia must put together the pieces of her past in order to protect her future. Traveling through generations, The Girls of Good Fortune is a striking story of resilience, family, and identity. The Girls of Good Fortune hits bookstores on May 20.