Adele confronts heckler shouting "Pride sucks" at Las Vegas show

Las Vegas, Nevada - Powerhouse singer Adele took a stand for the LGBTQ+ community while on stage for her Las Vegas residency, which is set to end in November.

British singer Adele confronted a heckler during her Las Vegas residency after they appeared to shout "Pride sucks."

The 36-year-old British singer was in the middle of her Weekends With Adele show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace when she told the audience member to "shut up."

In a video widely circulated on social media, the Someone Like You artist asked, "What was that? Did you just say Pride sucks?"

She went on, irate, "Did you come to my f*cking show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f*cking stupid?"

The expletive-laden speech continued, "Don’t be so f*cking ridiculous. If you’ve got nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?"

The singer, who originally hails from London, was enthusiastically cheered on by her audience of adoring fans during the incident.