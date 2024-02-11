Adele defends Taylor Swift, says she makes the NFL "more enjoyable to watch"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Adele , ever the definition of girls supporting girls, is not tolerating any Taylor Swift hate ahead of the Super Bowl!

Adele (l.) is not tolerating any Taylor Swift (r.) hate ahead of the Super Bowl! © Collage: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Adele had some choice words for any TSwift haters during the Easy on Me singer's residency show in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The British icon's residency is being held in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, not too far from the upcoming Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl game that everyone can't stop talking about!

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Adele addressed the criticism Taylor's been getting for her presence at NFL games since she started dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I think I want the Chiefs to win," Adele says in the clip, which causes her audience to erupt into applause.

She continues, "And all of you that are complaining about Taylor being at the game, get a f**king life – it’s her f**king boyfriend!"

"It’s actually made it a bit more enjoyable to watch, because, like I said, I have no idea what’s going on," Adele added cheekily.