Alec Baldwin gets in heated argument with pro-Palestinian demonstrators

New York, New York - Alec Baldwin was involved in a heated argument at a pro-Palestinian rally that led to police intervention.

Alec Baldwin had a heated exchange with protestors at a pro-Palestine rally in New York on Monday. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The It's Complicated star was en route to an engagement Monday evening when he walked through a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York City.

A source close to the actor told The Times that "Alec was on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class. He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way. He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely."

Video of the altercation shows Baldwin becoming increasingly irate with a protester who held a phone camera up and asked the actor if he condemned Israel.

"That's my business. That's my business," Baldwin is heard saying to the protester.

The protester is then heard saying, "You work for Hollywood, do you condemn Israel?"

"You've already got your mind made up, every question you've got, right?" the actor replied, growing visibly angrier. "I'm in Hollywood's pockets, you said? You ask stupid questions."

The protester yelled back, saying, "Is that your answer?"

"Ask me a smart question! Ask a smart question!" Baldwin shouted back as he pushed his way toward the protester, who continued yelling, "Do you condemn Israel? Do you condemn Israel?"

Several New York police officers then jumped between the two and escorted Baldwin away from the scene.