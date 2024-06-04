Alec Baldwin launches reality show with family as manslaughter trial looms

Los Angeles, California - Alec Baldwin is to star in a reality TV show , the actor announced Tuesday, a month before he stands trial for manslaughter over a deadly film set shooting.

Alec Baldwin (l.) and wife Hilaria are set to star in their own reality TV show, debuting in 2025. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30 Rock star and his wife Hilaria said they wanted viewers to see "the ups and downs" of life with their seven children, who range in age between 19 months and ten years.



"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs; the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy," the couple said on Instagram.

"Home is the place we love to be most. We are the Baldwins, and we're going to TLC! God help you all," they added, referring to the channel that will broadcast the fly-on-the-wall show.

The announcement comes just weeks before the 66-year-old faces a jury in New Mexico over the on-set death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin, a producer and star of Rust, was rehearsing a scene in October 2021 with a loaded Colt .45 when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have contained a live round.

The actor last month sought to have the charges dismissed, but the application was rejected by the judge in the case. He faces up to 18 months of incarceration if convicted.

The armorer who loaded the gun, Hannah Gutierrez, was sentenced in April to 18 months in prison after being convicted of manslaughter.