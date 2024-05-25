Judge rules on Alec Baldwin's bid to throw out Rust manslaughter case

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin will stand trial as scheduled in July after a US judge denied a bid to dismiss a criminal charge against him.

Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter case in the fatal on-set shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been denied. © REUTERS

Hollywood actor Baldwin had previously plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter following the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of western film Rust in October 2021.



On Friday, New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer rejected arguments made by Baldwin's lawyers for dismissing the case, finding that the grand jury process was not prejudiced against the 66-year-old actor.

"It is therefore ordered that defendant Alec Baldwin's motion to dismiss the indictment is hereby denied," the judge wrote at the end of her ruling.

Baldwin is scheduled to face a trial from July 9, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, after a prop gun he was holding went off, killing Hutchins.

The star will face a maximum of 18 months in prison if convicted after trial.

This was the sentence Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed received after a jury found her guilty of the same charge. Her defense lawyer has filed an appeal notice.

