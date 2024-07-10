Alec Baldwin accused of playing "make-believe" with gun in Rust trial opening statements

Santa Fe, New Mexico - Alec Baldwin was accused of violating basic gun safety rules and playing "make-believe" with a deadly weapon, as the Hollywood star 's trial for involuntary manslaughter over a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie Rust began Wednesday.

Baldwin was holding a prop revolver during the fateful rehearsal in October 2021 when it fired a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the movie's director.



He has said that he did not know the gun was loaded and denies that he pulled the revolver's trigger.

But in opening statements at the Santa Fe court, prosecutor Erlinda Ocampo Johnson painted a picture of a powerful movie star who acted in "a reckless manner" and "without due regard for the safety of others" on set.

Baldwin played "make-believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety," Johnson told the jury.

She said Baldwin had "requested to be assigned the biggest gun available" for the Rust scene, had failed to take a gun training session seriously, and regularly cocked and pointed the gun at people on set.

"Movie set safety rules require actors like the defendant to treat every firearm as though it's loaded, to never point a firearm at another person, and to never put your finger on the trigger unless you're prepared to shoot," she told the jury.

Baldwin (66) could face up to 18 months in prison if found guilty.