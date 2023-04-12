Amanda Bynes to start outpatient treatment after nude breakdown

Los Angeles, California - Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes has reportedly left the mental health facility she was admitted to after she was found roaming LA nude.

Amanda Bynes continues to focus on her health after being released from the hospital. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/rlamandabynes & GUSTAVO CABALLERO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to TMZ, the 37-year-old actor was discharged on Monday after being cleared by the medical staff.

The report stated that Bynes is now expected to start outpatient treatment and will remain home as she continues to get back to her day-to-day life.

Sources close to the Easy A star shared that she wants to stay home amid her treatment in order to keep as much of her independence as possible following her nine-year conservatorship.

The latest news on Bynes' recovery comes three weeks after she was spotted roaming downtown LA naked before flagging down a car and telling the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode.