Amber Heard drops baby bombshell amid continued break from Hollywood!

Amber Heard is expecting her second child following her explosive defamation trial with Johnny Depp. © Screenshot/Instagram/@amberheard

The 38-year-old's rep revealed to People that she's pregnant with her second child.



The actor's spokesperson shared, "It is still quite early the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage."

They added, "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige."

While the father of her second baby remains private, that isn't much of a surprise as the Drive Angry actor kept the birth of her daughter under wraps as well.

Heard secretly welcomed Oonagh in April 2021 via surrogacy and announced her arrival via Instagram, writing, "I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.

"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way."