Amber Heard makes red carpet return over a year after Johnny Depp trial

Taormina, Italy - Aquaman star Amber Heard made her red carpet return while promoting her new movie nearly a year after the explosive Johnny Depp defamation trial.

Amber Heard was all smiles at her first red carpet appearance in Italy nearly a year after the explosive defamation trial. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The 37-year-old Justice League actor was all smiles on Saturday for the premiere of her new flick, In the Fire.

Heard attended the world premiere for her project at the the Taormina Film Fest in Italy, making this the blonde beauty's first public appearance since relocating to the UK.

For the event, she stunned in a black-caped maxi dress with matching platform sandals while styling her trademark blonde tresses in curls.

The Drive Angry star talked to People about the "beautiful" supernatural thriller where she plays "pioneering psychiatrist who sets out to treat a desperate child at a time when psychiatry is not yet a respected science."

"It's a beautiful movie about the almost supernatural effect and force of love. It is about the boundaries that love can cross and its creation, and really about the overwhelming power that love has," she explained, doubling down on the theme of "love" in the movie.