Amber Heard set for first major public appearance since Johnny Depp trial
Sicily, Italy - Over a year after the explosive Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, the Justice League star will make her first appearance in a movie!
Deadline has confirmed that the 37-year-old actor will be starring in her first film role since DC Studios released Zack Synder's 2021 Justice League movie.
Per the outlet, Heard is expected to appear at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24 in Sicily for the world premiere of her new movie, In The Fire.
The Never Back Down star will portray a "pioneering psychiatrist" tasked with a "disturbed child" in the supernatural thriller set in 1899, according to the event's website.
The premiere will be Heard's first appearance promoting a movie since the end of the bombshell trial brought against her by her ex-husband.
Amber Heard will walk the red carpet in Sicily, Italy
Heard and Depp duked it out for six weeks in Fairfax, Virginia, before a seven-member jury found the Aquaman star guilty of defaming the Pirates of the Caribbean alum. However, she did emerge victorious in one of her three defamation counterclaims.
Heard relocated to Spain with her daughter Oona following the highly publicized trial, with some rumors suggesting she was done with Hollywood for good.
Nevertheless, she is reportedly set to walk the carpet at the premiere with the film's director Conor Allyn and her co-star Eduardo Noriego.
Cover photo: PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP