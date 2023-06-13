Amber Heard set for first major public appearance since Johnny Depp trial

Sicily, Italy - Over a year after the explosive Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial , the Justice League star will make her first appearance in a movie!

Amber Heard will be back in the spotlight following the bombshell Johnny Depp defamation trial. © PHILLIP FARAONE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Deadline has confirmed that the 37-year-old actor will be starring in her first film role since DC Studios released Zack Synder's 2021 Justice League movie.

Per the outlet, Heard is expected to appear at the 69th Taormina Film Festival on June 24 in Sicily for the world premiere of her new movie, In The Fire.

The Never Back Down star will portray a "pioneering psychiatrist" tasked with a "disturbed child" in the supernatural thriller set in 1899, according to the event's website.

The premiere will be Heard's first appearance promoting a movie since the end of the bombshell trial brought against her by her ex-husband.