Angel Reese and fans gush over boyfriend's epic TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are keeping up their status as the most adorable couple on TikTok, spreading their happiness far and wide.
The LSU hooper's latest TikTok with Fletcher undoubtedly takes the cake for the most affectionate post they've shared yet.
In the clip, she gave fans a glimpse of her boyfriend's proud reaction when he created a TikTok of all the special moments they've shared.
"You ate?" Reese asked. "I ate, ahhh," Fletcher responded.
She also shared her fellow basketball player boyfriend's response after he published the video to his page.
"I'm just so happy, I don't even know what to tell you," Fletcher admitted. "I’m just looking at the video and I look happy."
How cute are Angel Reese and boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher?
Much like Angel Reese, fans were gushing over Cam'Ron Fletcher's response to his video with his girlfriend.
"'you ate' 'i ate??' 'BABY YOU ATE' the confirmation lolll y’all cute," one fan wrote.
"And he watching it overrrrrr - i love this for y’all," another added.
"y’all’s connection is so immaculate," another fan wrote.
Reese and Fletcher, who solidified their love with matching tattoos this summer, have begun their final year playing NCAA basketball.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram & TikTok / AngelReese10