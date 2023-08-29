Angel Reese and fans gush over boyfriend's epic TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are keeping up their status as the most adorable couple on TikTok, spreading their happiness far and wide.

Angel Reese's latest viral TikTok with boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher (r.) undoubtedly takes the cake for the most affectionate post they've shared yet. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram & TikTok / AngelReese10

The LSU hooper's latest TikTok with Fletcher undoubtedly takes the cake for the most affectionate post they've shared yet.

In the clip, she gave fans a glimpse of her boyfriend's proud reaction when he created a TikTok of all the special moments they've shared.

"You ate?" Reese asked. "I ate, ahhh," Fletcher responded.

She also shared her fellow basketball player boyfriend's response after he published the video to his page.

"I'm just so happy, I don't even know what to tell you," Fletcher admitted. "I’m just looking at the video and I look happy."