Angel Reese drops bombshell announcement about basketball future

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - After an illustrious career on the college level, Angel Reese is ready to take her talents to the next level in the WNBA !

After an illustrious college basketball career, LSU hooper Angel Reese (r.) has declared for the WNBA Draft with an epic Vogue feature. © Collage: ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 2023 NCAA basketball champion revealed her decision in true diva fashion: with a feature in Vogue magazine!

"I’ve done everything I wanted to in college," Reese told Vogue. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro – and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese will leave LSU as one of its most record-breaking players.

She set numerous records, including the NCAA single-season record for double-doubles, leading the SEC in scoring and rebounding in consecutive seasons and leading the nation in offensive rebounds.