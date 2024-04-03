Angel Reese drops bombshell announcement about basketball future
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - After an illustrious career on the college level, Angel Reese is ready to take her talents to the next level in the WNBA!
The 2023 NCAA basketball champion revealed her decision in true diva fashion: with a feature in Vogue magazine!
"I’ve done everything I wanted to in college," Reese told Vogue. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro – and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."
Reese will leave LSU as one of its most record-breaking players.
She set numerous records, including the NCAA single-season record for double-doubles, leading the SEC in scoring and rebounding in consecutive seasons and leading the nation in offensive rebounds.
Angel Reese is ready for the challenge the WNBA has to offer
After four years of college basketball, Reese is ready to embrace the challenges at the next level.
"I want to start at the bottom again," she shared. "I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level."
She added: "I'll be working with women that have kids, women that have a family to feed. I'm going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind.
"And who wouldn't want that? I don't want anything in my life to be easy."
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 15. Angel Reese is projected to be a Top 10 pick.
Cover photo: Collage: ANDY LYONS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP