Angel Reese celebrates friend's birthday with epic TikTok shoutout

Angel Reese gave her friend a big birthday shoutout with a new TikTok as she continues to prepare for her final season of college basketball

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - It's a big day of celebration for LSU hooper Angel Reese, who took to TikTok to commemorate a special friend's birthday!

Angel Reese certainly isn't a stranger to showing big love to her friends on social media! In her latest shoutout shared on Wednesday, the NCAA basketball champion gave her friend a memorable viral birthday shoutout. In a TikTok captioned, "we have a birthdayyyyyyyy tell my girllll happy birthday!!! @nabeela :)," Reese dedicated a video to her friend Nabeela in honor of her birthday, where the two tackled a popular TikTok trend. The clip garnered tens of thousands of views, with Reese's fans also wishing her friend the happiest of birthdays.

Angel Reese gears up to take on final year of NCAA hoops

Angel Reese is gearing up for her senior year in college basketball, aiming to defend her national title with her LSU Tigers hoops team. © TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Angel Reese is gearing up for her final year of college basketball, aiming to defend her national title with her LSU Tigers hoops team. Despite her newfound fame, Reese remains committed to her dream of pursuing a career in the WNBA once her college basketball journey concludes. The All-American basketball player will face a significant challenge ahead following her exceptional performance last year, during which she shattered the NCAA record for double-doubles in a single season with 34.