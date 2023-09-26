Angel Reese hypes up hoops fans in latest viral Instagram post

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is ready to defend her national championship!

Angel Reese gave fans a glimpse of what's to come this season in a viral post shared to Instagram. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

After a whirlwind offseason that included red carpet appearances, award shows, and prestigious magazine features, the 21-year-old athlete is back on the hardwood, ready for her next hoops season!

Gearing up for her final season of NCAA basketball, Reese and her teammates are set to defend their first-ever national championship title.

On Instagram, the superstar Tigers hooper gave fans a grinning glimpse of what's to come.

Captioning the post with the sand timer emoji, basketball fans instantly recognized the signal - it's almost time for the Reese beast to be unleashed!

"Almost that time," one fan commented.

"What TikTok dance you hitting this season?" another added.

"Can't wait for the season!!!!" another fan excitedly wrote.

Reese also got some love from her boo, Cam'Ron Fletcher, who is also a college basketball player.

"I love happy Barbie," he wrote, adding, "Dat smile contagious."