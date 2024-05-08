Angel Reese claps back at Met Gala criticism: "Now y'all can delete those tweets"

Angel Reese shut down the haters after dominating the court with the Chicago Sky the day after attending the 2024 Met Gala. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Monday night was a real party for the Chicago Sky rookie, who rang in her 22nd birthday at the 2024 Met Gala in chic style.

Reese turned heads in a mint-green gown by 16Arlington, courtesy of Marco Capaldo.



Amid the excitement, some folks were buzzing about her decision to hit the Met Gala in New York City, especially since she had a game in Chicago the very next day.

Unfazed by the chatter, Reese made sure to shut down the haters during the Sky's near 50-point smackdown of the New York Liberty.

She racked up 13 points, five rebounds, two steals, and an assist in their 101-53 victory.

After the game, Reese clapped back at her critics on social media, confidently addressing the heat she got for attending the Met Gala just 24 hours before the big game.

"So now y'all can delete those tweets and drafts saying I shouldn’t have gone to the Met Gala and couldn’t handle both. I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS ME," she tweeted Tuesday morning, sharing pictures of herself both on the court and at the Met Gala.