Angel Reese drops cryptic hint about her new love interest!

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese , the dynamic star of the Chicago Sky and former LSU standout, has set social media abuzz with a cryptic TikTok hinting at a possible new love interest.

In the playful video shared Wednesday, Reese left a message that read, "Since it's may… may you come to my game but don't wear my jersey but I'll see you later [kiss emoji]."

Known for her unbothered attitude and confident presence both on and off the court, Reese's post sparked a flurry of comments and guesses from her followers.



Some fans even suggested potential suitors from the sports world, given Reese's wide circle of athlete friends and admirers.

The 22-year-old was last linked to a fellow college hooper, Cam'Ron Fletcher, before their split earlier this year.

Reese has been in the spotlight amid her impressive transition to the WNBA, consistently delivering stellar performances for the Chicago Sky.

While Reese has yet to confirm or deny any relationship rumors, the excitement surrounding her TikTok post is palpable.