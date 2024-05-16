Did Angel Reese live up to expectations in her official WNBA debut?

Dallas, Texas - In a thrilling debut matchup against the Dallas Wings, Angel Reese , the No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, showcased her talent and resilience on the court for the Chicago Sky.

Despite the Sky's 87-79 loss, Reese's performance left a lasting impression at the College Park Center.

The rookie forward contributed significantly to the game, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting, alongside an impressive eight rebounds.

In her 26 minutes of play, Reese displayed versatility, notching one assist and one steal while battling through challenges, including two turnovers and five fouls.

In spite of the outcome of her debut game, Reese's performance signifies the promising future ahead for both herself and the Chicago Sky.

As she continues to adjust to the pace and demands of professional basketball, her resilience and talent are sure to make significant contributions to her team's success in the WNBA season ahead.