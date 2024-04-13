Angel Reese claps back and confirms dating status amid viral rumors and WNBA Draft

New York, New York - With Angel Reese being one of the biggest stars amid this year's WNBA Draft class, the cameras and fans are all over the former LSU basketball superstar, watching her every move. The athlete took the opportunity to clapback.

Amid swirling dating rumors and the WNBA Draft, LSU hooper Angel Reese didn't hesitate to set the record straight that she's a single girl. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram & TikTok / AngelReese10

The reigning SEC Player of the Year caused quite a stir when she showed up at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

Paparazzi and spectators couldn't get enough of her star-studded presence. During the game, she had all eyes on her, even catching the attention of TV cameras, who captured her in the middle of what some fans took to be a "spicy" conversation after messaging on her cell phone.

By Saturday, the video of Reese chatting away had gone viral. One X user attempted to read her lips as she seemingly responded to her phone, alleging the hooper said, "Why is she always in my man's likes?"

The tweet quickly went viral and raised eyebrows among fans, especially considering rumors of a recent breakup with her boyfriend, Florida State hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher, before March Madness started.

But Reese wasn't having it.