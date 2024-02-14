Angel Reese showers boo in epic style for Valentine's Day – and he returns the favor
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Staying true to her style, Angel Reese celebrated Valentine's Day by showering her boyfriend with love, making sure every gesture was grand.
The LSU basketball star got fun and flirty as she dedicated a series of Instagram stories and fashion items on Wednesday to her tattooed boo.
In one heartfelt IG story, she shared a collage of photos featuring her boyfriend, Florida State basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher, along with a sweet message.
"Happy Valentine's Day to my lover boy," she wrote. "Love you to the moon & back, bby!"
Continuing the romantic vibe, the Tigers' star also highlighted personalized merchandise fans could purchase to honor her man, whom she often proudly shows off.
The 21-year-old, who is the nation's highest-paid female basketball player, is selling "I Miss My Man Syndrome" gear, playfully referencing her tendency to always miss her guy, which has gone viral.
Angel and Cam'Ron have taken the internet by storm with their love story, and these sporty lovebirds aren't showing any signs of slowing down.
Angel Reese receives epic Valentine's Day gift from Cam'Ron Fletcher
Cam'Ron Fletcher returned the admiration and made Angel Reese feel like she's the only girl in the world with his epic Valentine's Day gift.
On TikTok, Angel revealed that she walked into an apartment filled with balloons, candles, rose petals, a giant bear, dozens of roses, and a cake that read, "Anything for the Barbie."
The highlight of the decor was petals arranged in a heart shape on Angel's bed with a poster by the headboard, with a special message from Cam'Ron to his boo.
Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher are the most talked-about couple in college basketball, and their love has clearly heated up this Valentine's Day.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10