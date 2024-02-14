Angel Reese showers boo in epic style for Valentine's Day – and he returns the favor

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Staying true to her style, Angel Reese celebrated Valentine's Day by showering her boyfriend with love , making sure every gesture was grand.

Like everything she does, Angel Reese honored her boyfriend in a big way on Valentine's Day by showering her boo, Cam'Ron Fletcher, with epic Instagram posts. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Angelreese10

The LSU basketball star got fun and flirty as she dedicated a series of Instagram stories and fashion items on Wednesday to her tattooed boo.

In one heartfelt IG story, she shared a collage of photos featuring her boyfriend, Florida State basketball player Cam'Ron Fletcher, along with a sweet message.

"Happy Valentine's Day to my lover boy," she wrote. "Love you to the moon & back, bby!"

Continuing the romantic vibe, the Tigers' star also highlighted personalized merchandise fans could purchase to honor her man, whom she often proudly shows off.

The 21-year-old, who is the nation's highest-paid female basketball player, is selling "I Miss My Man Syndrome" gear, playfully referencing her tendency to always miss her guy, which has gone viral.

Angel and Cam'Ron have taken the internet by storm with their love story, and these sporty lovebirds aren't showing any signs of slowing down.