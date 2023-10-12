Angel Reese fans rave over stylishly chill Fashion Nova look

Los Angeles, California - When in Los Angeles, it's all about Fashion Nova for LSU hoops star Angel Reese .

Angel Reese dazzled fans in her latest fashion TikTok sporting a fashionably chilll outfit by Fashion Nova while traveling in Los Angeles. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@AngelReese10

Outside of scoring baskets and breaking NCAA basketball records, Angel Reese is known for her jaw-dropping fashion sense.

Whether the 6-foot-3 forward is dressing up for paparazzi on the red carpet or turning heads at concerts, Reese never lacks in the style department.

In her latest fashion TikTok, the superstar sported a fashionably chill travel outfit sponsored by Fashion Nova.

Reese, who is a Fashion Nova ambassador, wore a bleached-gray crop top two-piece set complimented with a diva blowout hairstyle and a light-beat makeup look.

As with all her TikTok posts, fans blew up the comments fangirling over Reese's simple yet effortlessly glam look.