Angel Reese fans rave over stylishly chill Fashion Nova look
Los Angeles, California - When in Los Angeles, it's all about Fashion Nova for LSU hoops star Angel Reese.
Outside of scoring baskets and breaking NCAA basketball records, Angel Reese is known for her jaw-dropping fashion sense.
Whether the 6-foot-3 forward is dressing up for paparazzi on the red carpet or turning heads at concerts, Reese never lacks in the style department.
In her latest fashion TikTok, the superstar sported a fashionably chill travel outfit sponsored by Fashion Nova.
Reese, who is a Fashion Nova ambassador, wore a bleached-gray crop top two-piece set complimented with a diva blowout hairstyle and a light-beat makeup look.
As with all her TikTok posts, fans blew up the comments fangirling over Reese's simple yet effortlessly glam look.
Fans react to Angel Reese's Fashion Nova TikTok
It's safe to say that, per the Bayou Barbie's comments, the whole look was an absolute slam dunk.
"it’s the natural everything for me," one fan commented.
"perfect beat," another wrote.
Angel Reese is gearing up to make her final appearance in NCAA basketball this season with hopes of defending her NCAA title at LSU.
Angel Reese will tip off her senior season against SE Louisiana on Friday, November 17 at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@AngelReese10