Angel Reese leaves fans in awe as Cam'Ron Fletcher spoils her with romantic gesture

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In her latest viral TikTok post, Angel Reese spilled the beans to her fans about her luck in love, all thanks to her slam-dunking boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher!

Angel Reese has revealed an adorable gesture from her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok & Instagram / AngelReese10

If there's one sure thing about Angel Reese, it's that she's never shy about flaunting her relationship with Cam'Ron to the public!

And in their latest swoon-worthy moment, the Florida State hooper sent Angel a bouquet of roses that spelled out, "I love you."

She also received two cards with the notes "You can get as many flowers as you want, my love!" and "Till death do us part! I love you forever and ever."

Angel shared the photos of the sweet gesture in a viral TikTok posted on Monday that has fans head over heels for the LSU hooper and her adorable romance with Cam'Ron.

"That's so cute," one fan wrote.

"Angel u deserve thisss," another added.

"princess treatment only," one fan said.