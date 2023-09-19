Angel Reese hits back at relationship critics in viral TikTok

Angel Reese delivered the perfect response to a fan's snarky comment about her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, being her only best friend.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In a world with millions of people, LSU basketball superstar Angel Reese is A-okay with the company of just her bestie!

Angel Reese and her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, hit back at critics of their relationship in a viral new TikTok.
And who is the lucky bestie in question? None other than her hooping boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher!

In a viral new TikTok shared on Tuesday, Reese addressed a TikToker's comment which made remarks about Reese and her boyfriend, saying, "Y'all literally have no other friends then each other."

In response, Reese and her boyfriend danced as a clapback, showing not a single care in the world over the person's comment.

The video garnered over 100,000 views in less than 2 hours, with tens of thousands of likes and comments from fans supporting Reese and Fletcher.

"Exactly, stay like that! It’s been me and my Husband over 20 years," one fan encouraged.

"best way to be," another added.

"how it need to be," another agreed.

Angel Reese prepares for her final NCAA hoops season

Winding down an illustrious preseason full of awards and honors, next month, Angel Reese (c.) will begin her final season collegiate season with LSU.
Winding down an illustrious preseason full of awards and honors, Angel Reese will begin her final season collegiate season with LSU next month.

Last season, the forward set the NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in a single season en route to LSU's first-ever women's basketball national title.


Reese will tip off the 2023-2024 hoops season against East Texas Baptist on October 26 at 8 PM EST.

