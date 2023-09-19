Angel Reese hits back at relationship critics in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In a world with millions of people, LSU basketball superstar Angel Reese is A-okay with the company of just her bestie!

Angel Reese and her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, hit back at critics of their relationship in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

And who is the lucky bestie in question? None other than her hooping boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher!

In a viral new TikTok shared on Tuesday, Reese addressed a TikToker's comment which made remarks about Reese and her boyfriend, saying, "Y'all literally have no other friends then each other."

In response, Reese and her boyfriend danced as a clapback, showing not a single care in the world over the person's comment.

The video garnered over 100,000 views in less than 2 hours, with tens of thousands of likes and comments from fans supporting Reese and Fletcher.

"Exactly, stay like that! It’s been me and my Husband over 20 years," one fan encouraged.

"best way to be," another added.

"how it need to be," another agreed.