Angel Reese makes candid confession about life in the spotlight
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese, the rock star of women's NCAA basketball, has a name that's practically a national anthem.
When it comes to living large in the celebrity lane, Reese isn't settling for anything less. She proudly declares she's "not an ordinary girl!"
In a viral TikTok shared on Sunday, Reese drove this point home when asked if she ever dreams of a low-key, normal life.
Her response? A fierce and unapologetic "NO!"
Just when you thought she couldn't turn up the charm anymore, the LSU basketball champ dropped another viral gem, flaunting her beauty in a clip that set screens on fire.
With a natural makeup look that screamed confidence, Reese strutted her stuff before demolishing the competition with a whopping 40-point win over Florida.
Fans couldn't get enough, showering the video with over 20,000 likes and a jaw-dropping 150,000 views.
This hooper isn't just dominating the court – she's owning the spotlight with style and sass!
Angel Reese currently ranks as one of the most-followed athletes on social media and holds the title of the highest-paid women's basketball player, per On3.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10