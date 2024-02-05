Angel Reese makes candid confession about life in the spotlight

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese , the rock star of women's NCAA basketball , has a name that's practically a national anthem.

In a TikTok that went viral, Angel Reese didn't hold back as she expressed her candid thoughts on embracing the "celebrity" lifestyle. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

When it comes to living large in the celebrity lane, Reese isn't settling for anything less. She proudly declares she's "not an ordinary girl!"

In a viral TikTok shared on Sunday, Reese drove this point home when asked if she ever dreams of a low-key, normal life.

Her response? A fierce and unapologetic "NO!"

Just when you thought she couldn't turn up the charm anymore, the LSU basketball champ dropped another viral gem, flaunting her beauty in a clip that set screens on fire.

With a natural makeup look that screamed confidence, Reese strutted her stuff before demolishing the competition with a whopping 40-point win over Florida.

Fans couldn't get enough, showering the video with over 20,000 likes and a jaw-dropping 150,000 views.

This hooper isn't just dominating the court – she's owning the spotlight with style and sass!