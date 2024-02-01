Angel Reese spills skincare magic that sets the internet ablaze
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Now you too can look as flawless as the Bayou Barbie thanks to Angel Reese sharing her latest skincare routine!
Beyond conquering the college basketball court, Angel Reese is also the queen of beauty tips!
In her latest viral TikTok, the athlete spilled the secrets to getting her flawless face, and it's as girly as it gets!
Reese starts her routine with a fabulous La Roche Posay foaming cleanser face wash – because, hello, the basics matter. She then doubles the fun with a Cerave foaming facial wash for that extra sparkle.
But wait, there's more glam to come! The Bayou Barbie uses Hydroboost cleansing wipes, ensuring her skincare routine is as refreshing as a burst of glitter.
The magic doesn't stop there. Reese wraps up her beauty ballet with a moisturizing dance using Cetaphil, sealing the deal on her radiant look.
And the grand finale? Drumroll, please! Reese adds a touch of glamour with a La Roche Posay vitamin-C serum because, darling, a dazzling finish is everything.
Angel Reese gives fans a sneak peak of graduation pictures
Angel Reese's beauty beat wasn't the only thing she shared this week.
In an Instagram story spree on Wednesday, Reese spilled the beans on her upcoming graduation photoshoot extravaganza, teasing fans with a sneak peek of the behind-the-scenes action.
The college senior showed off everything from her hair to the outfit, with – hold your breath – a custom graduation cap spelling out "Bayou Barbie" in style!
While the suspense is killing us, Reese kept the photos' release date a mystery.
What we do know? Her grand graduation day is three months away, and we are counting down the seconds for the full graduation glam reveal!
While fans will have to wait for her final LSU photos to hit the internet, they can catch her back on the court on Sunday, February 4 on the road against Florida at 2 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok & Instagram / AngelReese10