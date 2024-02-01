Angel Reese spills skincare magic that sets the internet ablaze

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Now you too can look as flawless as the Bayou Barbie thanks to Angel Reese sharing her latest skincare routine!

In her latest TikTok, Angel Reese spilled the secrets to her flawless face, with a skincare routine that has fans buzzing. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok & Instagram / AngelReese10

Beyond conquering the college basketball court, Angel Reese is also the queen of beauty tips!

In her latest viral TikTok, the athlete spilled the secrets to getting her flawless face, and it's as girly as it gets!

Reese starts her routine with a fabulous La Roche Posay foaming cleanser face wash – because, hello, the basics matter. She then doubles the fun with a Cerave foaming facial wash for that extra sparkle.

But wait, there's more glam to come! The Bayou Barbie uses Hydroboost cleansing wipes, ensuring her skincare routine is as refreshing as a burst of glitter.

The magic doesn't stop there. Reese wraps up her beauty ballet with a moisturizing dance using Cetaphil, sealing the deal on her radiant look.

And the grand finale? Drumroll, please! Reese adds a touch of glamour with a La Roche Posay vitamin-C serum because, darling, a dazzling finish is everything.