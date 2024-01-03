Angel Reese calls out Barstool Sports over racist double standard
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese, no stranger to racist commentary, has now taken another stand against it.
In a tweet that went viral on Tuesday, Reese called out Barstool Sports for a perceived double standard.
The controversy arose when Barstool labeled Ja Morant's celebratory "rock ya hips" dance as "spraying imaginary bullets" in a tweet last week.
However, when Quinn Ewers celebrated with similar moves during the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl against Washington on Monday, Barstool described the Texas quarterback as simply "having fun."
Reese, who has previously faced unfair media treatment compared to her white counterparts for similar celebrations, responded with a wry, "Lol I've seen this before."
Her tweet garnered over 7 million views, with numerous fans echoing Reese's criticism of Barstool and expressing their agreement with the hooper.
Fans rally behind Angel Reese over Barstool Sports' double standard
Like Angel Reese, fans weren't pleased with Barstool's double standard tweet and backed up the hooper on X.
"I Dnt mess with Barstool at all," one fan replied.
"A little louder Bayou Barbie they don't hear you," another fan added.
"Expose these frauds, Angel!" one fan said.
Barstool Sports has faced frequent scrutiny for controversial decisions and comments that have widely been seen as racist and misogynistic.
During last year's March Madness season, its founder, Dave Portnoy, called Reese a "classless piece of s**t" for teasing her opponent Caitlin Clark in the national championship game.
In a show of support for the LSU star, NBA Hall of Famer Shaq responded, "and so is your mother."
Reese is set to be back on the court with LSU hoops on Thursday against Missouri at home at 9 PM ET.
Cover photo: MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP