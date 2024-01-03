Angel Reese calls out Barstool Sports over racist double standard

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese , no stranger to racist commentary, has now taken another stand against it.

Angel Reese (r) appeared to have called out Barstool Sports for a tweet that many fans find questionable over its perceived double standard. © MADDIE MEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a tweet that went viral on Tuesday, Reese called out Barstool Sports for a perceived double standard.

The controversy arose when Barstool labeled Ja Morant's celebratory "rock ya hips" dance as "spraying imaginary bullets" in a tweet last week.

However, when Quinn Ewers celebrated with similar moves during the College Football Playoff Sugar Bowl against Washington on Monday, Barstool described the Texas quarterback as simply "having fun."

Reese, who has previously faced unfair media treatment compared to her white counterparts for similar celebrations, responded with a wry, "Lol I've seen this before."

Her tweet garnered over 7 million views, with numerous fans echoing Reese's criticism of Barstool and expressing their agreement with the hooper.