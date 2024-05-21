Angel Reese makes surprise appearance at Megan Thee Stallion concert!

Chicago, Illinois - In an electrifying weekend, Angel Reese , newly minted rookie of the Chicago Sky, fulfilled one of her dreams by meeting Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion .

Angel Reese's (l.) wish of meeting Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion finally came true after the musician invited Reese on stage during her concert in Chicago. © Collage: Aliah Anderson & Astrida Valigorsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During her first press conference as a Chicago Sky hooper, Reese told reporters that she wanted to have a Megan Thee Stallion or Beyoncé song accompany her introduction before games.

She also mentioned that Megan, along with NBA icon Michael Jordan, was one of the celebrities she most wanted to meet.

Over the weekend, Reese's wish came true when the Savage hit rapper invited her on stage during her concert in Chicago!

The event was made even more special with a shout-out from GloRilla, who opened the show and recognized the Sky's rising star.

But excitement didn't end there, as Reese also shared a behind-the-scenes clip on TikTok, showcasing a fun moment with Megan.