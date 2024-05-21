Angel Reese makes surprise appearance at Megan Thee Stallion concert!
Chicago, Illinois - In an electrifying weekend, Angel Reese, newly minted rookie of the Chicago Sky, fulfilled one of her dreams by meeting Grammy-winning artist Megan Thee Stallion.
During her first press conference as a Chicago Sky hooper, Reese told reporters that she wanted to have a Megan Thee Stallion or Beyoncé song accompany her introduction before games.
She also mentioned that Megan, along with NBA icon Michael Jordan, was one of the celebrities she most wanted to meet.
Over the weekend, Reese's wish came true when the Savage hit rapper invited her on stage during her concert in Chicago!
The event was made even more special with a shout-out from GloRilla, who opened the show and recognized the Sky's rising star.
But excitement didn't end there, as Reese also shared a behind-the-scenes clip on TikTok, showcasing a fun moment with Megan.
Angel Reese and Megan Stallion hit up TikTok with backstage fun
The two were seen lip-syncing to Megan's hit song Girls in the Hood, capturing the playful and joyous spirit of the night.
Meeting Megan is a milestone in Reese's burgeoning career, blending her athletic achievements with her love for music and pop culture.
As she embarks on her journey with the Chicago Sky, fans eagerly await the dynamic introductions and stellar performances she hinted at in her press conference.
Reese will next hit the court on Thursday against the New York Liberty at 7 PM EST.
Cover photo: Collage: Aliah Anderson & Astrida Valigorsky / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP