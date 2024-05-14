Angel Reese makes history on the cover of SLAM Magazine!

Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Sky rookie player and sports influencer Angel Reese just made history on SLAM Magazine's cover for being one of the first cover pictures shot on a Google Pixel!

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese just made history on SLAM Magazine's cover, one of the first cover pics shot on a Google Pixel! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@AngelReese5

Rising professional hooper Angel Reese became one of the first athletes to be featured on the iconic basketball publication's cover with a photoshoot done entirely on a Google Pixel!

WNBA rookie Cameron Brinks joins Reese as another athlete to grace SLAM Magazine's cover in a photo shot via Google Pixel.

Reese's cover photo, which showcases her natural beauty and fierce athleticism, sees her sporting a chic black tank and a classic middle part.

Her poised yet confident attitude embodies the essence of a true basketball star!

Reese solidifies her place among the game's elite by joining the ranks of other legendary hoopers who have graced SLAM's cover like Maya Moore, Paige Bueckers, and Caitlin Clark.

Her impact on and off the court continues to inspire a new generation of basketball players and fans.