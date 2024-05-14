Angel Reese makes history on the cover of SLAM Magazine!
Chicago, Illinois - Chicago Sky rookie player and sports influencer Angel Reese just made history on SLAM Magazine's cover for being one of the first cover pictures shot on a Google Pixel!
Rising professional hooper Angel Reese became one of the first athletes to be featured on the iconic basketball publication's cover with a photoshoot done entirely on a Google Pixel!
WNBA rookie Cameron Brinks joins Reese as another athlete to grace SLAM Magazine's cover in a photo shot via Google Pixel.
Reese's cover photo, which showcases her natural beauty and fierce athleticism, sees her sporting a chic black tank and a classic middle part.
Her poised yet confident attitude embodies the essence of a true basketball star!
Reese solidifies her place among the game's elite by joining the ranks of other legendary hoopers who have graced SLAM's cover like Maya Moore, Paige Bueckers, and Caitlin Clark.
Her impact on and off the court continues to inspire a new generation of basketball players and fans.
Angel Reese's SLAM Magazine cover shoot highlights her sports media savviness
Angel Reese's groundbreaking cover not only celebrates her incredible basketball talent but also highlights the power of innovation in sports media.
Shot entirely on a Google Pixel, the cover represents a new era of sports photography, showcasing the capabilities of modern technology in capturing the game and its players.
Angel Reese's SLAM cover is not just a milestone in her career but also a testament to her influence in the world of basketball.
As she continues to shine, Reese's legacy is sure to inspire future generations of athletes to reach for the stars.
Reese will see her first official WNBA season matchup against the Dallas Wings on Wednesday on the road at 8 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@AngelReese5