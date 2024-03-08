Angel Reese parties with LSU squad ahead of conference championship
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese and her reigning national championship squad are getting pumped for the SEC conference tournament on Friday.
The Purple and Gold Tigers are set to face off against the Auburn Tigers at home.
But before hitting the court, the team brought their dance moves to TikTok. Reese captured the fun on her account, showing the hoopers grooving to a mashup of Rihanna's Work and Aaliyah's Rock the Boat.
It was a hilarious battle for camera time as they showed off their moves!
"gangggggg," Reese captioned the video shared Thursday.
Fans couldn't get enough of LSU's energy and camaraderie.
"I love this team. Get that W tomorrow," one fan wrote.
"mk so focused," another hilariously noted.
As they prepare to face Auburn in the SEC conference matchup on Friday, LSU will be boosted by two standout players who recently received major conference awards.
Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Year
Senior Angel Reese was named the SEC Player of the Year, while newcomer Mikaylah Williams earned the SEC Freshman of the Year title.
Both players have played crucial roles in LSU's successful regular season and are expected to be key contributors during the tournament.
LSU and Auburn will face off on Friday at 6 PM ET, airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10