Angel Reese parties with LSU squad ahead of conference championship

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese and her reigning national championship squad are getting pumped for the SEC conference tournament on Friday.

The Purple and Gold Tigers are set to face off against the Auburn Tigers at home.

But before hitting the court, the team brought their dance moves to TikTok. Reese captured the fun on her account, showing the hoopers grooving to a mashup of Rihanna's Work and Aaliyah's Rock the Boat.

It was a hilarious battle for camera time as they showed off their moves!

"gangggggg," Reese captioned the video shared Thursday.

Fans couldn't get enough of LSU's energy and camaraderie.

"I love this team. Get that W tomorrow," one fan wrote.

"mk so focused," another hilariously noted.

As they prepare to face Auburn in the SEC conference matchup on Friday, LSU will be boosted by two standout players who recently received major conference awards.