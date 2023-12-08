Angel Reese rejects influencer in spectacular fashion!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is an all-star D1 shot blocker, in case you didn't already know!

In a TikTok that quickly became an internet sensation, influencer Cousinjay tried to shoot his shot with basketball star Angel Reese. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@AngelReese10 & Screenshot/TikTok/@Cousinjay

LSU basketball sensation Angel Reese not only took the Tigers to a national title but also managed to snag the spotlight of wishful-thinking suitors.

In a TikTok video that quickly became an internet sensation, social media influencer Cousinjay took the opportunity to boldly ask out the LSU hooper.

Reese's teammates couldn't believe what they were witnessing – and not in a good way.

With confidence, the influencer asked Reese, "If I make a three right now on the first try, can I take you on a date?"

The entire LSU hoops squad burst into laughter.

"You just shot a full-court shot – don't do that," Reese's teammate Flau'Jae said.

Little did he know that Angel is happily taken by Florida State hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher. Talk about shooting your shot and hitting an airball!

The original video saw over a million views on TikTok alone, and a hundred thousand more on Twitter!