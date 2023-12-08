Angel Reese rejects influencer in spectacular fashion!
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is an all-star D1 shot blocker, in case you didn't already know!
LSU basketball sensation Angel Reese not only took the Tigers to a national title but also managed to snag the spotlight of wishful-thinking suitors.
In a TikTok video that quickly became an internet sensation, social media influencer Cousinjay took the opportunity to boldly ask out the LSU hooper.
Reese's teammates couldn't believe what they were witnessing – and not in a good way.
With confidence, the influencer asked Reese, "If I make a three right now on the first try, can I take you on a date?"
The entire LSU hoops squad burst into laughter.
"You just shot a full-court shot – don't do that," Reese's teammate Flau'Jae said.
Little did he know that Angel is happily taken by Florida State hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher. Talk about shooting your shot and hitting an airball!
The original video saw over a million views on TikTok alone, and a hundred thousand more on Twitter!
Angel Reese is in love with her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher
Love is in the air for Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher!
These two are head over heels for each other, and they're not shy about showing it off on their social media feeds.
Scroll through their profiles, and you'll find a showcase of their affection for each other.
Over the summer, they took their love to the next level by getting matching tattoos of each other's names.
This dynamic hooping duo is definitely turning their love story into a work of art!
On Sunday, Angel Reese is set to suit up against Louisiana-Lafayette at 3:00 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@AngelReese10 & Screenshot/TikTok/@Cousinjay