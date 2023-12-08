Angel Reese rejects influencer in spectacular fashion!

In a now-viral TikTok, influencer Cousinjay tried to shoot his shot with Angel Reese. To say that it didn't go well is an understatement!

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is an all-star D1 shot blocker, in case you didn't already know!

In a TikTok that quickly became an internet sensation, influencer Cousinjay tried to shoot his shot with basketball star Angel Reese.
LSU basketball sensation Angel Reese not only took the Tigers to a national title but also managed to snag the spotlight of wishful-thinking suitors.

In a TikTok video that quickly became an internet sensation, social media influencer Cousinjay took the opportunity to boldly ask out the LSU hooper.

Reese's teammates couldn't believe what they were witnessing – and not in a good way.

Angel Reese shares blunt feelings about her preseason photo shoot stylist
With confidence, the influencer asked Reese, "If I make a three right now on the first try, can I take you on a date?"

The entire LSU hoops squad burst into laughter.

"You just shot a full-court shot – don't do that," Reese's teammate Flau'Jae said.

Little did he know that Angel is happily taken by Florida State hooper Cam'Ron Fletcher. Talk about shooting your shot and hitting an airball!

The original video saw over a million views on TikTok alone, and a hundred thousand more on Twitter!

Angel Reese is in love with her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher

Love is in the air for Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher who are in a committed relationship with each other.
Love is in the air for Angel Reese and Cam'Ron Fletcher!

These two are head over heels for each other, and they're not shy about showing it off on their social media feeds.

Scroll through their profiles, and you'll find a showcase of their affection for each other.

Cavinder twins' dramatic transformation TikTok has got fans feeling emotional!
Over the summer, they took their love to the next level by getting matching tattoos of each other's names.

This dynamic hooping duo is definitely turning their love story into a work of art!

On Sunday, Angel Reese is set to suit up against Louisiana-Lafayette at 3:00 PM ET.

