Angel Reese reveals new LSU locker room and gets basketball fans roaring

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese gave fans a tantalizing glimpse of LSU's freshly renovated locker room, and it's safe to say that fans went roaring wild!

LSU hooper Angel Reese gave fans a peek at LSU's freshly renovated locker room ahead of the new college basketball season. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10 & Screenshot / Twitter / LSUWbkb

In Tuesday's viral video that racked up nearly a million views, Reese flaunted the Tigers' revamped locker spaces, a spruced-up film room, stylish vanity desks, and a chic lounge area for the upcoming season.



This stylish space features a generously sized couch, along with a pair of eye-catching purple love seats adorned with tiger-print patterns.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, and the video's popularity soon skyrocketed.

"I’m crying! Yall deserve this so much," one fan wrote.

"I loveeeeee. The hair and make up room tho," another fan adored.

LSU women's hoops' new dazzling locker room is named after donors Jerry and Roselyn Juneau and is reportedly worth a staggering $1.5 million in renovations, per Nola.