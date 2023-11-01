Angel Reese reveals new LSU locker room and gets basketball fans roaring
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese gave fans a tantalizing glimpse of LSU's freshly renovated locker room, and it's safe to say that fans went roaring wild!
In Tuesday's viral video that racked up nearly a million views, Reese flaunted the Tigers' revamped locker spaces, a spruced-up film room, stylish vanity desks, and a chic lounge area for the upcoming season.
This stylish space features a generously sized couch, along with a pair of eye-catching purple love seats adorned with tiger-print patterns.
Fans couldn't contain their excitement, and the video's popularity soon skyrocketed.
"I’m crying! Yall deserve this so much," one fan wrote.
"I loveeeeee. The hair and make up room tho," another fan adored.
LSU women's hoops' new dazzling locker room is named after donors Jerry and Roselyn Juneau and is reportedly worth a staggering $1.5 million in renovations, per Nola.
Angel Reese headlines as one of the top preseason players to watch
This season, Angel Reese will be one of the standout players to watch in women's college basketball.
Last year, she made NCAA history by achieving 34 double-doubles in a single season, a remarkable feat that contributed to LSU securing their first-ever women's basketball NCAA championship.
Reese and her Tigers teammates will tip off the season on Monday, November 6 against Colorado.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10 & Screenshot / Twitter / LSUWbkb