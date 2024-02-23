Angel Reese sends clear message to critics: "Watch your mouth"

Bston Rouge, Louisiana - If you're not Angel Reese 's biggest fan, she's probably not losing any sleep over it.

In her latest TikTok, LSU hooper Angel Reese she took a moment to clap back at anyone with less-than-kind words for her. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

Between her basketball games, she's stacking up cash as one of the highest-paid college athletes and women's hoopers out there.



With all that on her plate, Angel's got more important things to worry about than her critics.

But in her latest TikTok, she took a moment to clap back at anyone with less-than-kind words for her.

Mouthing a sound bite from hip-hop rapper Nicki Minaj, Reese said, "Umm if you don't like me that's fine, but you know, watch your mouth."

Totally unbothered, she capped off the post with a kiss emoji!