Angel Reese sends fans buzzing with Cam'Ron Fletcher's dance moves

LSU hooper Angel Reese showed off her boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher's dance moves in a viral TikTok that fans couldn't get enough of.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In the sports world, Angel Reese's boyfriend may be known as a talented Florida State hooper, but to the TikTok world, he's a crazy good dancer!

Angel Reese shared a hilarious video of her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, dancing on Thursday.
In a viral TikTok, the star LSU hooper and recent Teen Vogue model showed off her boyfriend's impressive dancing moves that fans couldn't get enough of.

Reese's boo, Cam'Ron Fletcher, hit the social media favorite "No, don't do it" dance in the clip while being hilariously coached by the national champion herself in a voice-over.

Scoring tens of thousands of views, likes, and comments combined, fans were absolutely raving over Fletcher's swaggy moves seen in Thursday's TikTok.

"The best dancer ngl," one fan commented.

"Got the moves since grade 3," another TikTok user added.

"don’t hurt em nieeee," another fan hilariously commented.

Reese and Fletcher, who went public with their relationship earlier this summer, have begun their final year in NCAA basketball at LSU and Florida State University, respectively.

Both the men's and women's college basketball seasons are set to tip off in November.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@angelreese10

