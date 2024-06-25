Angel Reese's revenge win over Caitlin Clark sees record WNBA viewers

Chicago, Illinois - Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky got their revenge against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, and their latest rivalry rematch has shattered WNBA viewership records.

The Sky took a slim 88-87 win over the Fever on Sunday, exactly one week after Indiana reigned supreme in a fiery matchup in Indianapolis.

While the Caitlin Clark effect has been evident since before the season even kicked off, her tense rivalry with the former LSU star has added another layer to the spectacle.

Per ESPN, Sunday's game averaged 2.3 million viewers – the most ever for a WNBA on the network and the most across all networks in over two decades.

The numbers narrowly edged out last week's game, which pulled in 2.25 million.

Clark and Reese first sparked a rivalry in college, with LSU drawing first blood with a March Madness championship win in 2023 before Clark's Iowa got their revenge in 2024's Elite Eight battle.

The pair's final collegiate showdown broke NCAA viewership records, and it looks like their impact on the big leagues is no different.