Angel Reese sounds the alarm after "ugly" first round March Madness win

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In what was expected to be an easy win to advance to the s econd round of the March Madness Tournament, Angel Reese and LSU found themselves in a tough battle.

Angel Reese and LSU found themselves in a tough battle against Rice, barely advancing to the second round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament. © EAKIN HOWARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Despite entering the showdown as 28.5-point favorites, LSU basketball narrowly escaped with a 10-point victory against Rice on Friday in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament thanks to some crucial last-second foul shots.

SEC Player of the Year Reese didn't have her usual dominant performance!

Known for leading the SEC in scoring with an average of 19.0 points per game this season, she struggled, only managing to score 10 points and making just one shot from the field. Thankfully, she made up the missed scoring with 19 rebounds.

"Ugly win," Reese said after, as per the AP. "It's March. Survive and advance."

"I couldn't make anything tonight," she added. "But it's like that; it happens sometimes."

Like Reese, teammate Hailey Van Lith also had an off game, struggling to take care of the basketball.

Yet luckily, SEC Freshman of the Year Aneesah Morrow and 2023 recipient Flau'jae Johnson stepped up when it mattered most, helping the Tigers survive and advance to the next round.